Netflix originals Bridgerton series became an overnight sensation ever since it was released. The historial drama was based on a book series by Julia Quinn. The popularity of the series sparked after the chemistry of the Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett (played by Regé-Jean Page) and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) became the highlight of the drama. Since then, two seasons have already entertained us, and the third one is on the roll. Now, a recent update about season 3 has arrived, and it might leave the fans upset! Scroll below to get the scoop.

When Rege-Jean Page announced he won’t be returning as Duke of Hasting in the second season of Bridgerton, it left the audience disheartened. Now, the recent update suggests that along with the Duke, Daphne might not return in season 3.

In an interview with Screen Rant at the Sundance Film Festival, when Phoebe Dynevor finally answered to all of her fans’ queries whether she will be returning as Daphne in Bridgerton 3 or not, and well, the response might come as a shock. When Phoebe was asked whether any new dynamic will be seen in Bridgerton 3, the actress replied, “Sadly not in season 3. Potentially in the future. But season 3, I’m just excited to watch as a viewer” – stating that she won’t be returning in season 3.

Phoebe Dynevor’s career took a sharp turn after she portrayed Daphne’s character in Bridgerton. However, her return in season 3 was speculated since the announcement. However, this new update surely left us in utter misery. Neither the Duke nor the Duchess will be there in season 3.

For the unversed, Bridgerton season 2 focused on Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) love story, where Phoebe stuck around to play Daphne. But, in season 3, we would be seeing Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) romance with Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and this time there will be no presence of their sister Daphne.

