If there’s one gen Z couple which enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, it would be Tom Holland and Zendaya. The couple met on the sets of Spider-Man and the rest is history. While they’re both amazing actors and we can’t get enough of their social media PDA, today we bring you a throwback to the time when the Euphoria actress almost suffered a n*p-slip but got saved by her boyfriend Holland who came to her rescue like a real life Spidey and avoided the wardrobe malfunction. Scroll below to watch the video.

It was during the premiere of Spider-Man: No way Home at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatres in Los Angeles, California and Zendaya donned a n*de coloured sultry gown which accentuated her petite figure making her look like a goddess.

Zendaya wore a s*xy n*de coloured Valentino dress that came embellished with intricate black beaded spider web designs. The dress also had a plunging neckline along with a thigh-high slit where she flaunted her long toned legs and looked absolutely stunning in it.

The actress styled her look with a lace and mesh black coloured face mask while donning nude lips and b*tt-length cornrow braids. Spider-Man actor Tom Holland on the other hand wore a tuxedo and looked handsome as ever in it as he complimented his lady love at the red carpet.

Take a look at their picture below:

13 December 2021

The couple delivers jaw-dropping eveningwear together at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Zendaya wore a custom web-embellished dress and Tom wore a chocolate-brown satin Prada suit.#tomholland #Tom #Holland #zendaya pic.twitter.com/mfXGWVMgpz — Tom Holland🕸 (@tomholland268) December 1, 2022

Amid the same, Zendaya almost suffered a n*p-slip while she was adjusting her dress at the red carpet and a like real-life Spider-Man Tom Holland came to his rescue and stood beside her as she adjusted her dress. A Reddit user shared the video and take a look at it below:

These two are made for each other!

