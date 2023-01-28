American-Mexican actress Salma Hayek is not only known for her acting skills but also for her fashion sense. She has a sartorial choice that her massive fanbase loves to watch. She has never shied away from wearing revealing and bold outfits and if you check out her social media feed, you will get bikini-clad photos all over it. A few hours ago, she shared her look in a Reel on her Instagram handle from her movie’s premiere night and we can’t take our eyes off her bold look. Check out below!

The Eternals actress has an impressive career in the film industry however, it’s her fashion skills that get mostly discussed among the fashion mongers. She knows how to style and look presentable – be it a red carpet or movie premiere she has always been fashionably ready.

Recently, Salma Hayek made an appearance in Miami for her movie Magic Mike’s Last Dance premiere and she looked scintillating in an Oscar de la Renta outfit. She shared a Reel on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen wearing a black full-sleeved crocheted see-through body-hugging long gown that featured floral embroidery all over it. However, she flaunted her curvaceous figure in the dress and paired it with a black b*a and knickers to cover her assets and kept the look chic but sultry.

Salma Hayek wore a statement neckpiece, along with a pair of silver hoops and bracelets to add charm to the whole look. For makeup, she opted for subtle coverage of foundation, contoured and highlighted cheekbones, defined brows, kohl-rimmed eyes with sleek eyeliner and mascara-laden lashes, and completed with mauve matte lip shade. She accentuated the whole look with a sleek back-brushed long ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Salma Hayek’s hourglass figure got a beautiful edge to the whole outfit, and the floral embroidery added the necessary pop of colour. She paired the look with an olive green coloured purse from Bottega Veneta.

Well, what are your thoughts about Salma’s look? Let us know in the comments below!

