Selena Gomez has been oozing out ‘body positivity’ goals and how! The pop star could be seen enjoying New Year’s getaway with her gal pals on a boat. She may have gained weight but what matters is being comfortable in your skin, and that she is. Despite that, a TikTok user was seen defending the actress on TikTok but she clearly didn’t need help. Scroll below for her savage response.

Over the years, Selena has been scrutinized for various reasons. Sometimes it was her relationship with Justin Bieber, her friendship with Demi Lovato and not to forget, her singing skills! And if that wasn’t enough, trolls have been targeting her weight gain for the longest time despite knowing she’s been battling lupus, and anxiety among several other health issues.

Recently, videos of Selena Gomez in a white-coloured bandeau bikini top and black knickers went viral on social media. Several videos witnessed her living the best of her life and leaving all worries behind. In a true sense, the majority of the viewers were extremely elated to see her happy. But a bizarre video witnessed a fan defend her weight gain.

Screenshots of the TikTok video are viral all over Twitter. One could see a fan talking about Selena Gomez in the recent pictures from her getaway and there’s also a screenshot of the same in the background. While the Only Murders In The Building actress appreciated the effort but she had a savage response to explain why she didn’t need help in the first place.

Selena Gomez commented on the video, “I love you girl but I got it. I love my body.”

Take a look at the reaction below:

Well, if that isn’t QUEEN behaviour, we don’t know what is! Here’s a bonus video of Selena Gomez having a gala time:

selena gomez being happy is everything, she truly deserves it. pic.twitter.com/2p6qWb0aas — Selenur 👀 (@yourightselena) January 3, 2023

