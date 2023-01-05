Elon Musk is the second wealthiest person in the world and has made a huge mark in the world as he founded SpaceX. The Tesla creator also now owns Twitter, which makes for quite a controversial debate. In the past, he’s created a lot of noise over his relationship with Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard. But did you know he’s married thrice and has 10 children in total? Scroll below for all details.

As most know, it was in 2018 that Elon confirmed his relationship with Canadian musician Grimes. She confirmed that they’re quite ‘fluid’ in their relationship. They’ve had quite an on-and-off relationship but are parents to two children together. And well, they’re just 2 amongst the other children that he has. If that’s not enough, the Twitter owner plans to have more!

Scroll below to know Elon Musk’s relationship timeline in regard to his 10 children:

Justine Wilson

Elon Musk tied the knot with Canadian author Justine Wilson in 2000. Two years later, their first child passed away at the age of 10 weeks due to sudden infant death syndrome. They eventually took to IVF route to expand their family and welcomed twins in 2004 and triplets in 2006. That makes a total of 6 children. Btw, the couple divorced in 2008 and shares the custody of their children.

Talulah Riley, Amber Heard

Relationship with Talulah Riley was quite a complicated one. The duo tied the knot in 2010 only to file for divorce in the next two years. The drama followed as they got re-married in 2013. Elon briefly filed for divorce in 2014 and finalized it in 2016.

He was later accused of being the third person in Johnny Depp’s marriage as Amber Heard allegedly had an extra-marital affair with him.

And before one wonders, no there was no children expected from any of these romances.

Grimes

As mentioned before, Elon Musk and Grimes began their romance in 2018. They welcomed their first child in May 2020 and had a second child via surrogacy in December 2021. To maintain a count of children, that makes a total of 8.

Shivon Zillis

Twist in the tale arrived when it was announced that Elon Musk also has two kids with Shivon Zillis, director of operations and special projects at Neuralink. Yes, it was literally a month before he welcomed his second child with Grimes but it only makes sense as she described their relationship as‘ fluid.’

Elon Musk, at the age of 51, has 10 children in total. He has expressed his wish to give birth to more children because he reportedly wants to helps his best way possible with the “underpopulation crisis.”

