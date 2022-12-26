Superstar Salman Khan is one of the most popular actors in the film industry. Having spent nearly thirty years in the industry, he has amassed a massive fan following. With over 40 million followers on Twitter, the superstar is the second most followed actor on the platform.

Now the latest report claims that the superstar’s Twitter account has been hacked and put up on sale. As a matter of fact, not just Salman, but Google CEO Sundar Pichai, American singer Charlie Puth and several other major accounts have been hacked.

As per several media reports, the hackers, who claim to have stolen the data of nearly 400 million Twitter users, have offered a deal to Twitter. Israeli cyber intelligence firm, Hudson Rock, has revealed that the data of Twitter users stolen by the hacker contains devastating amounts of information, including e-mails and phone numbers of high-profile users including Salman Khan, Charlie Puth, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The firm has also shared pictures of the post on Twitter in which the hacker has shared information about the data leak.

“I am selling data of +400 million unique Twitter users that was scrapped via a vulnerability, this data is completely private,” the hacker wrote in his post adding, “Twitter or Elon Musk, if you are reading this post, you are already at risk of GDPR fines for the data leak of over 54 million users. Now fines for data leak of 400 million users.”

“Your best option to avoid paying $2.76 million in CDPR breach fines like Facebook did (due to 533 million users being scrapped) is to buy this data exclusively,” it added. They said that they’re ready to deal with any middleman. Moreover, the hacker mentioned that “I will delete this thread and will not sell this info again”.

