Janhvi Kapoor always grabs our attention with her beauty and style statements, but this time Khushi Kapoor has stolen the hearts of the netizens with her looks and an uncanny resemblance with a Hollywood A-list actress, and we, too, can’t unsee it now. Can you guess which American actress she looked like? Read on to find out if you are right or wrong!

For the unversed, Khushi is the daughter of the late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor; and the younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor. She is all set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ alongside other star kids like Suhana Khan [Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter] and Agastya Nanda [grandson of Amitabh Bachchan].

Recently, Khushi Kapoor stepped out in the city for a party with her friends on the occasion of Christmas, wearing a black crop top paired with a black skirt and off-shoulder sleeves with feather detailing. She had her hair tied back in a neat bun and opted for minimal accessories, just a pair of earrings. The paparazzi spotted her, and as soon as her video went viral, the netizens found an uncanny resemblance with The Princess Diaries actress Anne Hathaway. It is not just us; even the netizens pointed it out in the comment section. Like the Late Sridevi, Khushi is also blessed with beautiful eyes, and so does Anne Hathaway. Let us look at some of the comments by the netizens!

The caption of this clip pointed out on the wallpaper of Khushi Kapoor, which was an adorable picture of Khushi and her mother Sridevi. Watch the clip below:

As for the release of Khushi Kapoor’s debut film ‘The Archies‘, it is set to be released in the second half of the next year.

