Hera Pheri 3 has made a lot of noise recently over the exit of our beloved Akshay Kumar. It was revealed that the superstar was not happy with the script and hence, opted out of the project. Later, Kartik Aaryan joined the cast and reports around a replacement quickly began doing the rounds. Amidst it all, there’s an update on the threequel along with Welcome and Awara Pagal Deewana. Scroll below for more details!

Most would know that the Hera Pheri franchise is co-owned by producer Firoz Nadiadwala and Eros International. A similar situation is with Akshay Kumar starrer Awara Pagal Deewana and Welcome. But looks like Firoz wants it all to himself and has ended up paying a huge sum to the production company to be the sole owner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report by Times Of India has claimed that Firoz Nadiadwala has cracked a 3-film deal with Eros International. He would be paying them a whopping sum of 35 crores in order to be able to hold the film solo. The payment needs to be completed by end of this month. This means Awara Pagal Deewana sequel, Welcome 3 and Hera Pheri 3 will now solely belong to the producer.

It is said that the deal was initiated by Parag Sanghvi. It looks like the Hera Pheri 3 makers are truly fast-tracking and settling each and every arena in order to kickstart the shoot as soon as possible.

The threequel will be helmed by Anees Bazmee and will witness the comeback of Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty along with Kartik Aaryan. The rest of the cast members are yet to be decided.

Are you excited about Hera Pheri 3? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Saif Ali Khan Once Confessed Checking Out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Assets While ‘Going & Coming’, Sara Ali Khan’s Reaction Is Unmissable!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News