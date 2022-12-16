A lot was being said and written about the 3rd instalment of the much-loved franchise Hera Pheri ever since Paresh Rawal confirmed Kartik Aaryan’s presence in the film. Hera Pheri 3, which was announced a long back, grabbed more attention when Akshay Kumar confirmed his exit from the franchise during an event. He cited creative differences as a reason for his decision. While a report stated that Aaryan will replace him as Raju, others stated that he won’t replace Akki but will be introduced as a new character.

Earlier a few reports stated that Khiladi Kumar might return to the franchise as the movie makers have already conducted a few meetings with him and even he’s keen on returning.

From the past few days, media reports were abuzz that Hera Pheri 3 makers have two different scripts ready for Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan. The latest report stated that producer Firoz Nadiadwala has locked two scripts for the film one with Akki and one without Akki. Following this, he’s having regular meetings with both the leading actor. But looks like, there’s no truth to it.

As per the latest development, producer Firoz Nadiadwala doesn’t even has one script ready forget about two. Refuting the rumours of having two different scripts ready for two actors, Firoz told ETimes, “We are still to figure out the screenplay for Hera Pheri 3. I have an idea. But it is yet to be scripted.”

On the other hand, a source close to the same development revealed, “Akshay never had any intentions of being a part of Hera Pheri 3. As for Kartik, with all this back-and-forth on the casting, he may also opt out of the project, as there is no clarity yet on the script, cast or timeline for shooting.”

