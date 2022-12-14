James Cameron’s much-awaited sci-fi Avatar: The Way of Water is all set to release in theatres this Friday and the hype for the same is at an all-time high. Press shows and special screenings of the films are being held all across the globe and Akshay Kumar was among the lucky few to have already watched it.

Yes, Khiladi Kumar has caught the 20th Century Studios film on the big screen and has now taken to social media to rave about how good it is. The actor also reaped praises for the filmmakers and his tweet is sure to make fans excited for the soon-to-release film.

A while ago, Akshay Kumar took to social media and heaped praises on James Cameron and his latest film Avatar: The Way Of Water. The actor tweeted, “Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on!”

Watched #AvatarTheWayOfWater last night and Oh boy!!MAGNIFICENT is the word. Am still spellbound. Want to bow down before your genius craft, @JimCameron. Live on! — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 14, 2022

While Akshay Kumar’s tweet is sure to make fans already book their Avatar: The Way of Water tickets for this weekend, some noticed how his films lack being ‘magnificent.’ One user wrote, “Ur last magnificent film was Airlift..Aap bhi thodi achi films banae ki koshih karo sir.” Another added, “Sir, When you make a movie for which we too can use the word MAGNIFICENT. please stay away from social issue movies and sign some big-budget action movies.”

A third noted, “Sabse pehli baat MAGNIFICENT movie 30 din me nahi banti. To tumse to expect nahi kar sakte par jo kar sakte h wo to karo… Inse Hera pheri 3 karna nahi ho raha Aur chale Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ka role karne.”

Well, after reading Akshay Kumar’s tweet we are sure the excitement for Avatar: The Way of Water will only raise more.

