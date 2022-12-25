Kamal Rashid Khan, aka KRK, is a self-claimed film critic and analyst who voices his opinions on his social media account and is often trolled by the netizens for his views. He takes a dig at actors and other celebrities and, as a result, lands in trouble for those remarks. Once a police complaint was lodged against him for his alleged casteist and defamatory remarks against the superstar Dhanush after the release of Raanjhanaa.

Raanjhanaa was the debut film of Dhanush, who was already a well-established actor in the Tamil film industry. The actor was also awarded the Filmfare For Best Male debut for his portrayal of Kundan.

But, the film did not board well with the ‘self-claimed film critic’ KRK. He allegedly called Dhanush the’ world’s worst-looking actor’ in his review. He even complained about the actor’s diction, saying it is hard to understand what the actor says and questions the director on why he took him for his film. He shared the review on his youtube channel. After the video was posted, a complaint was filed against him by one Dr Bheemrao Ambedkar Vichaar Manch, alleging that he made a defamatory and casteist comment against an actor.

According to reports, the police filed the complaint against KRK under Section 66 A of the IT and others. The complaint was registered at the Seema Puri Police Station of North East Delhi. There was no news of his arrest, though!

You can check out his video here.

Anand L Rai directed Raanjhanaa and had Sonam Kapoor in the lead opposite Dhanush. It also had Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in key roles. Dhanush received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience for his portrayal of his character.

It was not the first time when a complaint was lodged against KRK; he landed in legal trouble many times for his out-of-place comments and remarks. Recently, he even compared Shah Rukh Khan to TikTokers for the latest song from his upcoming film Pathaan. The netizens even trolled him for that, but still, the Bigg Boss famed analyst does not back down from giving out his remarks.

