Bollywood’s most loved franchise Hera Pheri is currently the hot topic of discussion on every social media platform. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, the film entertained its fans with its two instalments with a third in the making. But even before the 3rd instalment could kick-start, it’s in the news for all the wrong reasons. Earlier reports stated that Anees Bazee is likely to direct the film. But there was no confirmation till now.

For the unversed, the fiasco started when Rawal confirmed Kartik Aaryan’s entry in the third part. The film then grabbed attention when Akki himself confirmed his exit from the same while citing creative differences as the reason.

Now, Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee – in his latest interview has finally revealed being approached for directing Hera Pheri 3. The filmmaker revealed that the makers want him to helm the film but haven’t told him if or not Kartik Aaryan or Akshay Kumar will star in the film

Speaking to ETimes, Anees Bazmee revealed “I have been approached to direct Hera Pheri 3. We are working out my dates. The producers haven’t told me about Kartik or Akshay. They told me that they want me to direct the film. So I asked them how do we work out the dates. I have already directed two films for them – Welcome and Welcome Back. They want me to make Welcome 3 as well. Currently, I am busy with a couple of my films. Let’s see what works out and how.”

Well, a couple of days back, Anees Bazmee reacted to Akshay Kumar’s withdrawal from Hera Pheri 3 controversy and stated that he doesn’t pay attention to such controversies. He further added that when clarity will come, everyone will get to know.

This afternoon, we also reported that Akshay Kumar is unlikely to return to the franchise. A source dismissed the reports of his return to the same portal adding he’s shown no interest.

Well, before believing any reports let’s wait for the makers to make an official announcement.

