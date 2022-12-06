After the monumental debacle of Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar is all set to play a character out of the history book and this time, it is of the great Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Yes, that’s right, Akshay, after over decades in the Hindi Film Industry, is all set to make his Marathi film debut with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.

Earlier this year, the Khiladi of Bollywood faced flak for not putting in much effort for his role as Prithviraj Chauhan, and now his look from the Marathi film is out, and it is also getting trolled by the netizens.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram account to share a short clip of the actor dressed up as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj walking. That short clip within moments went viral and is being bashed by trolls as the actor yet again chose to take the shortcut instead going through any rigorous physical transformation. The soundtrack Jai Bhavani is playing on the background of the video clip which has been shared with the caption, “Here’s the #FirstLook of AKSHAY KUMAR as CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ… Director #MaheshManjrekar’s #VedatMaratheVeerDaudleSaat is slated for release in #Diwali 2023. #AkshayKumar”

Some of the comments by the netizens are:

“Both movie and character will be ruined by Akshay Kumar. Another flop movie will added in this flop account.”

“No it will be an insult to our King Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj if Akshay plays his role! This guy Ak didn’t even grew a moustache for the movie Samrat Pruthviraj Chauhan and completed the movie within 40days with no emotions & ave acting! We dn’t wnt him to repeat it again and disrespect our King 👑”

“Bahut Faltu lag raha hai, kisi Angel se Maharaj nahi lag rahe Akshay”

“aisy lag raha hai jaisy koi b grade actor theatre play kr raha wo bi kisi circus mei…”

“Akshay se. Minimum 5-saal ka break do. Public ko. Aur usko khud ko bhi”

“Prithviraj ke baad toh reham karte akki sir. Kyo maarne pe tule ho iconic figures ko”

According to some either Sharad Kelkar or Ajay Devgn would have been a better choice for the film. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is an emotion for the people and a very sensitive subject for filmmakers, yet there have been a lot of movies made on this legend, hence the backlash is expected from the people since they know the character quite well. Akshay Kumar’s debut Marathi film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat will release on Diwali next year.

