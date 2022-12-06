Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were together for almost 18 years before separating citing compatibility issues. They looked like one of the most sorted couples in Bollywood and hence, the news came as a shocker to many. It is Farah Khan who is now revealing inside details of their divorce as she claims all was well till Dabangg. Scroll below for all the details.

Currently, Malaika is living her best life with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. The duo have been stronger than ever despite criticism on their age gap and facing merciless trolls on a daily basis. Recently, they even slammed a media portal over spreading fake pregnancy news. Arbaaz, on the other hand, is dating Giorgia Andriani for a long time.

During the first episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora reveals proposing to Arbaaz Khan. “I got married very early, very young. I wanted to get married because I just wanted to get out of the house, Farah. Believe it or not Farah, I’m the one who proposed,” she revealed to a Farah Khan, sending her in disbelief as she reacted, “What? Now this is something new that nobody knew.”

Malaika Arora then talked about her divorce with Arbaaz Khan as she continued, “We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that is if I could actually probably let go of certain ties. I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people.”

“Towards the end. Till Dabang you all were fine. Then I also saw the difference,” reacted Farah Khan.

Just not that, Malaika Arora even got emotional and began sobbing revealing how Farah and Karan Johar were among very few people who supported her during the tough phase.

