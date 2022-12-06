Aamir Khan is known to be the perfectionist of Bollywood. However, being a shy person, it wasn’t very easy for him to take in all the praise after his debut movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which also starred Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil and others. The actor received just a 4-digit salary for the film. In a recent media interaction, the PK actor opened up about it. Scroll below to find it!

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi remake of the iconic movie Forrest Gump. It didn’t do well at the box office, but after releasing on OTT, it received a little bit of appreciation from the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now coming back to the media conversation, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Aamir Khan opened up about how Mansoor Ali Khan’s directorial Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak changed his life. Sharing about it, he said, “I don’t care about awards. I shouldn’t be speaking like this but I had doubts regarding the awards. I didn’t have so much regard for them. Winning them was not that big a moment for me, but the experience of making the film was a big moment for me.”

Aamir Khan also shared that he used to get 1000 rupees per month while working on the film. “Mansoor is a very fine director, a very fine mind. I learnt a lot, my growth was very fast. I wasn’t just their actor on that set, I was a first AD as well. I earned Rs 1000 a month, and during that time, that was enough for me,” Aamir quoted.

Further into the conversation, Aamir Khan revealed that back then, he didn’t know how to handle his stardom. He shared, “When it released it went through the roof. Youth and families flocked to the theatres, I was shocked, I thought my work was very average. I liked Juhi and Mansoor’s work, but not mine. So my first film was a superhit and I became an overnight star to my surprise. I didn’t know what was stardom, but things changed because I couldn’t travel freely anymore, people began to recognise me. Then I borrowed an old fiat but even in that, people would recognise me and autos and cars would come to a standstill, eventually blocking the road. It was like a tidal wave.”

Post the movie release, it had become difficult for Aamir to travel freely on the roads. Even staying in hotels was getting quite challenging for him. He said, “Mera jeena mushkil ho gaya tha, so I started running away from it all since I am a shy guy and I am not good at taking praise.”

Well, Aamir Khan deserved every bit of success he got after the release of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kashmir Files’ Vivek Agnihotri Says “If Any Hindu Is Targeted In Kashmir After This…” Sharing Shocking Tweets About The Aftermath Of Nadav Lapid’s Tweets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News