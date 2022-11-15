Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is well known for critically and commercially acclaimed films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, Dev D, and many more. He is quite active on social media and his latest post is going viral making netizens laugh out loud. Scroll down to know more.

Anurag is in France and he shared pictures from the toilet of his hotel where it was flaunted with placards that Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz, former French president Jacques Chirac, and Hollywood star Brad Pitt “peed” there.

Anurag Kashyap took to Instagram to share pictures with a caption that read, “It was pleasure peeing in the same toilet as @bradpittofflcial @camerondiaz and #JacquesChirac at @hotelparticuliermontmartre.” Fans of the filmmaker found the post hilarious.

Take a look at the pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

One of the users wrote, “Hahaha. This is what I call good #sh*tposting,” while another user commented, “This is ‘holy’ crap.” A third user wrote, “Toilet ek aur prem katha!,” a fourth user commented, “I wonder what else brad pitt did there.”

Earlier this month, Anurag Kashyap was in Dharamshala wherein he took a masterclass at the recently concluded Dharamshala International Film Festival. Apart from this, his most recent outing was the thriller Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead. The film also featured Pavail Gulati, Nassr, Rahul Bhat, and Saswata Chatterjee. It was an official remake of the Spanish film Mirage.

Soon, Anurag will make his return to Tamil cinema with Sundar C’s One 2 One. The film is directed by Thirugnanam. Anurag was previously seen in the 2018 Tamil film Imaikka Nodigal.

