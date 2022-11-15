Ace filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to return to direction with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film was supposed to release in February 2023 but has been postponed to April 2023. And with a reason. Scroll down to know more.

The film also marks the reunion of Ranveer and Alia after the two were seen in Gully Boy, which was released in 2019. KJo is also returning to direction after his last directorial was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was released in 2016.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for the film to release, Karan Johar recently announced that the star-studded romantic musical Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s release date has been pushed to April 2023. As per ETimes report, the filmmaker took this decision because the shoot for one romantic song is not completed. The song featuring the film’s young romantic leads Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be shot in the Alps.

The publication cited a source as saying, “Karan was advised to scrap the pending song and release the film as per schedule in February 2023. But he feels the song is an essential part of the narrative. Rather than rush release Rock Aur Rani’s raga of romance, Karan will wait for Alia to return to work and fly down, especially for the song to Europe with his young lead.”

Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor recently welcomed a baby girl. Several fans and celebrities congratulated her on bringing a new member to their family. The past few months have been a whirlwind for Alia. She completed her shooting of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, promoting all three films vigorously. Then completed the shooting of Karan Johar’s film except for the song before taking maternity leave.

