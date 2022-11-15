Netizens are now super confused as a lot is happening around Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. As per reports, it was quite finalized that the couple is getting divorced and formalities are under-process. Amidst it all, a new show starring the duo was announced and now there are lovey-dovey posts being shared. Scroll below as we detail the latest update for you!

It all began when fans noticed Sania’s Instagram feed, which missed pictures with Shoaib. Slowly after, she began sharing cryptic notes that further strengthened the divorce rumours. A member from the management team, who is also a close friend, ultimately confirmed speculations and went on to add that they’re officially divorced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yesterday, Urduflix, Pakistan’s first Urdu platform, announced ‘The Mirza Malik Show’ starring Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik. Many wondered if the show was shot months ago but is going on-air now. But now, the Pak cricketer has shared a sweet birthday wish for his wifey that is quashing all reports around divorce.

Shoaib Malik shared a picture where he and Sania Mirza could be seen deep in love as they look at each other with happy faces. “Happy Birthday to you @mirzasaniar Wishing you a very healthy & happy life! Enjoy the day to the fullest…,” read the caption of the post.

What came under our radar is the comments section which was bombarded with questions on their relationship status.

A user asked, “Talaak deni ha ya nahi aik baar saaf saaf bata do yaar”

“Wah malak saab yahan pura mulk pagal hua wa hai aap jhappian daal rahay ho,” another commented.

Another wrote, “haee keery paren unko jinho ne divorce ki khabar phelaai😭 khush raho sb r inko bhi khush rehny do”

“Prank hoogaya awam k sth,” a comment read.

A user questioned, “Chal kya rha hai boss”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik)

We’re happy to see Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik quashing rumours in the classiest way possible.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Shubman Gill Finally Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Dating Sara Ali Khan: “Sara Da Sara Sach…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram