Sania Mirza is going through a challenging period in her personal life. Her ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, went on to marry Pakistani actress Sana Javed amid their alleged marital troubles. However, things became more controversial when her fake wedding pictures with Mohammed Shami broke the internet. Scroll below as the Indian cricketer breaks silence.

The sportswoman has remained silent about her personal life. Even during Shoaib Malik’s marriage announcement with Sana Javed, Sania’s father confirmed their divorce and requested privacy. Shortly after, a morphed wedding picture featuring the Tennis legend with Shami went viral.

Mohammed Shami recently appeared on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube show, Unplugged. He slammed the meme, which he felt impacted his and Sania Mirza’s personal lives. He also shared that he opened his phone and was flooded with the meme, calling it lame and weird.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami also slammed the gossipmongers who spread the fake news of his marriage with Sania Mirza. “Lekin mai ek hi cheez bolna chahunga – agar aap mein dum hai toh verified page se bolke dikhao, fir hum batate hai. Dusre ki taang kheechna bohot aasan hai. Success achieve karo, apna level upar karo. Tab main manunga aap acche insaan hai.” ( But I would like to say one thing – if you have the guts to say all these things from a verified page, then I will reply. Try achieving success, help people and upgrade yourself then I will believe that you are a good person),” he added.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami has faced turmoil in his personal life after his ex-wife Hasin Jahan filed an FIR against him and his family, alleging domestic violence and adultery. He was also accused of “attempted murder, poisoning and criminal intimidation.”

Shami had rubbished all the allegations against him, claiming it was an attempt to distract him from his cricket career.

On the other hand, Sania Mirza is living a peaceful life with her son Izhaan in Dubai.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates.

Must Read: When Rishi Kapoor Credited Nepotism Behind Deepika Padukone & Sonam Kapoor’s Success As Reaction To Their ‘Condom’ Remark On Ranbir Kapoor: “Stop Giggling…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News