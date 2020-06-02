Mohammad Shami’s Wife Hasin Jahan’s Semi-Nude Pic Stirs The Internet!





It was all well between star Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan for first 4 years after tieing a knot in 2014. In 2018, the couple witnessed a turmoil in their happy married life, when Shami’s wife alleged him of domestic violence and much more.

Thanks to such allegations, Shami missed few matches for the team and even faced flak of netizens. The other section of netizens supported Shami by stating, Hasin Jahan’s allegations were merely a publicity stunt to get a push in her acting career. Now, after keeping a mum for a while, Jahan has once again sparked the debate and this time due to her picture on social media.

Hasin Jahan posted a semi-nude picture with Mohammad Shami on Instagram. The picture was taken when everything was well between the couple. Captioning the picture, Jahan wrote, “Kal tu kuch nhi tha to mai pak thi aj tu kuch ban gaya to mai napak ho gayi,jhut burkha dal kar beparda sach ko mita nahi sakta.magarmach ki ansu kuch dino ka hi sahara hota hai (When you were nothing, I was pure and pious. Now you are something and I am impure. Drape of lies cannot hide the truth. Crocodile tears only last long).”

The post so far has majorly received negative comments. Also, the users are showing their support to Mohammad Shami. One user wrote, “We support shami bhai thik hua vo tumse alag ho gye. He is an idol of india. Plz make distance with shami bhai”. The another one wrote, “Yaar Allah bachaye Shami bhai Ko iss aurat se….. Shami bhai Shaan of India”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!