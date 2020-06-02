Sandalwood superstar Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit is one of the most adored and followed couples from down south. The duo with their adorable family pics and videos on Instagram never fails to garner users’ love. Today as their daughter Ayra turned 18 months old, Radhika had a special treat for her followers on Instagram.

Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram account to share a cute, innocent, and adorable video of both her babies. As one gets to see Ayra babysitting her six-month-old baby brother and engaging in cute baby talks with him.

Yash’s wife shared the video along with a caption that read, “And just like that our baby girl turns 18months today!! Hope our lil baby sitter made u smile!! P.S : I am sure she is imitating my Dad”

The video didn’t take much time to go viral on Instagram, as Yash and Radhika fans assured to leave no stone unturned to shower it with all love and adorable comments.

Talking about Yash, cine-goers are keen to catch the Kannada star on big screens in his next, the much-awaited KGF: Chapter 2. The post-production works of the film are currently in process at a brisk pace. Nearly 80 per cent of the film has been shot, the remaining portion is expected to be completed in the coming days after the shoot resumes.

Apart from Yash, KGF: Chapter 2 also has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt in a key role, as the veteran actor in the action thriller will be seen playing the role of a lead antagonist. The film also has Raveena Tandon in an important role.

KGF: Chapter 2 is been helmed by Prashanth Neel and it is slated to release on 23rd October during Dussehra weekend.

