Arshad Warsi On Doing Asur: “Cherry On The Cake Was, I Was Offered A Non-Comic Role”

Actor Arshad Warsi has impressed audiences and critics alike with varied characters in films like the “Munna Bhai” series, the “Ishqiya” films, the “Golmaal” series, “Dhamaal”, “Jolly LLB” and “Seher”, and the web series “Asur”. The actor says he tries his best not to ‘act’ in any of his projects.

He feels acting is just like special effects, adding that “if you can see the special effect” then the job wasn’t done well.

“I have always believed that acting is like special effects. If you can see the special effect, then it’s bad special effect. In the same way if you can see the acting then it’s bad acting. I try my best not to act,” Arshad Warsi told IANS while looking back at the way he has evolved as an artiste.

Before entering Bollywood as an actor, Arshad Warsi worked as an assistant director and choreographed a song for the film “Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja”. He made his acting debut in 1996 with “Tere Mere Sapne”, which was a box office success.

Earlier this year, he made his digital debut with psychological thriller “Asur”, which streams on Voot Select. The series showcases the conflict between good and bad. The show takes the audience on a journey of two opposing worlds — forensic science on the one hand and the mysteries of Indian mythology on the other.

Explaining his thought process for plunging into the digital world, Arshad Warsi said: “I thought the script was very intriguing and exciting. The whole idea of mythology and science combined with the good old whodunit was enough to get my attention. The cherry on the cake was, I was offered a non-comic role.”

He thinks the digital media has been fantastic for actors. “I am not experimenting or risking anything, I am finally getting to do the work I have been longing for and enjoy doing,” he added.

At the moment, the actor is spending his lockdown period with his family. “My hands are full. Firstly my kids take up a lot of my time which I love, then a bit of painting, reading and listening to scripts, handling my life besides films and of course the usual house cleaning and helping in cleaning up the society we live in,” he said.

Arshad Warsi also shared a message: “Please look after your health, because that is the only thing that will help you from any virus. Negativity makes your immune system weaker and positivity makes it stronger, choose wisely.”

On the work front, he will soon be seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in “Durgavati”, which is being touted as a heroine-centric horror film. The film is presented by Akshay Kumar. He also has “Golmaal 5” in his kitty.

