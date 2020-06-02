Rajan Shahi On What Will Change In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Post Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the entertainment industry badly. With no shoots happening for over two months now, the makers will have to work again on getting the audience hooked to their TV shows. “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” producer Rajan Shahi feels that post-lockdown the audience will look for newer content.

“Right now we are putting our energies and time into thinking of new content, scripting so that whenever the lockdown is lifted we can create such content. There is going to be huge competition and it will be a challenge to get the audience to come back and watch popular shows. So what kind of content will work, what kind of creatives will work, this is something we are looking into,” Rajan Shahi said.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, our lives have changed completely. From washing hands frequently to cleaning everything from vegetables to milk packets, we are all trying to adjust to this new way of life, or rather the new normal.

The directors and producers will now have to make shows accordingly depending on the audience’s new taste and mood.

Rajan Shahi said, “In these few months of the lockdown, our entire life has changed, so when we get back to normal, what will be the new normal. Somewhere, my shows have always been about relationships and the reality of life, so now post-lockdown there will be huge change in how we look at family, relationships and especially the way we look at ourselves. How will that reflect in the audience’s taste to watch a program? Do they want it to be more realistic or do they want it away from the harsh reality of life, so that as a maker would be a challenge for me and my team to judge the pulse or the mood of the audience, which has gone through a huge change in the last two months.”

Rajan Shahi, under his banner Director’s Kut Productions, has produced shows like “Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaii”, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” (YRKKH) and “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke”. His show YRKKH has aired over 3000 episodes and has been at top of its game on the TRP chart.

