Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3: Mona Singh Reveals Latest Season Will Be Way More Intense Than The First Two

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is coming up with its third season on ALT Balaji and Zee5. The show’s storyline is about a dysfunctional family, relationships and how the decisions of the protagonists impact the lives of everyone in the family. Recently, the lead actor of the show Mona Singh revealed that the show is going to be super real, dark and toxic.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is based around a love entanglement between the three main characters of Rohit, Ananya, and Poonam portrayed by Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdip Kohli respectively. Now, Mona Singh had increased the buzz around the show with her recent statements.

Mona Singh told MiD-Day, “Whenever I’m on the sets of KKHH, I really enjoy it a lot. Season one and two were a lot of fun for the entire cast of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain but season 3 was a little hectic for me because there was a lot of work and we were hard-pressed for time’.

She added – “I was shooting for almost 20-25 scenes a day and changing costumes for 20-25 times a day. But I did have a good time working on the show. Season 3 is going to be super real, dark and toxic as well. Fans are in for a big surprise with the way season 3 is going to turn out”.

Mona Singh concluded her statement, by saying – “I would like to thank my fans for the success and appreciation that I have received for the first two seasons. Both the seasons rated ten times more than anything else that was on the internet at that point in time and I am really happy about that”.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 will be available for streaming from the 6th of June.

