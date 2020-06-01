After Ramayan’s Success Now Om Namah Shivay, Na Aana Is Des Laado, Uttaran To Re-Run On Television

The re-run formula of old shows turned out to be successful for Doordarshan. The re-run of Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan made history by breaking all the TRP records as 7.7 million people tuned in to the show on April 16. Ramayan even beat great shows like Game of Thrones with a big margin. Now, Colors TV has followed the same formula and is all set to re-run its popular shows like Na Aana Is Des Laado, Uttaran and Om Namah Shivay.

As mythological shows are being watched the most by the fans so Colors is all set to bring one as well for the fans. The channel will telecast Om Namah Shivay, an epic saga that celebrates the glorious and eternal life of Lord Shiva (played by Samar Jai Singh).

According to Spotboye, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 said – “In these unprecedented times, viewers are watching more and more mythological shows, as they have a very positive effect on them. Our offering of mythological shows viz., Jai Shri Krishna, Mahabharat and Karamphal Data Shani are being consumed by our viewers which is reflected in the BARC ratings”.

She added – “By adding Om Namah Shivay to the mix, we will further enhance the viewers’ experience. With a mega-mythological series like Om Namah Shivay, we truly believe that it’s a great opportunity to re-introduce the life-affirming story of Lord Shiva to millions across the country. This is also a great chance for a new generation to get acquainted with enriching storytelling and live one of the biggest hits from the yesteryears”.

The show is produced by Dheeraj Kumar, it features Samar Jai Singh, Yashodhan Rana, Gayatri Shastri, Manjeet Kullar and Sandeep Mehta in the lead roles.

