Shahroz Sabzwari & Sadaf Kanwal Tie The Knot In A Private Nikah Ceremony

Since last year, the dating rumours of model Sadaf Kanwal and actor Shahroz Sabzwari were doing rounds on the internet, now the couple has confirmed their marriage on social media. Sadaf and Shahroz have tied the knot in a simple nikkah ceremony.

The news of the marriage was confirmed after Sadaf changed her name on Instagram from Sadaf Kanwal to Sadaf Sabzwari and also posted pictures from the nikkah ceremony. In the pictures, she is sitting alongside Shahroz Sabzwari and along with sharing the pictures, she wrote ‘Complete’ in the caption. Reportedly, Sadaf wore her mother-in-law’s Jora for the intimate nikkah ceremony.

Shahroz Sabzwari too announced the marriage on Instagram for his fans, as he posted pictures of the ceremony, with the caption, ‘Alhamdulilah’.

Shahroz ended his seven-year previous marriage with Syra Yousaf this year. The couple parted ways in February due to Shahroz’s affair outside his marriage. They also have a daughter named Nooreh.

The news of their divorce previously rumored on social media in December last year, however, Shahroz at that time had clarified that they were just separated but not divorced and working towards reconciliation.

Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari got married in 2012 and they were one of the most beloved celebrity couples of Pakistan. Syra Yousuf exposed Shahroz Sabzwari of having an affair with Sadaf Kanwal. That’s the reason fans are not happy with the marriage of Shahroz and Sadaf.

