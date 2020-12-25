Former Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan gets married to choreographer Zaid Darbar in an intimate ceremony today. Koimoi has got exclusive access to their pictures from the wedding ceremony. Scroll down to see the pictures from their wedding ceremony.

Ahead of the wedding, the couple shared a moment on their Instagram account that revealed their hand cast impression. They also shared heartfelt thank you note for Bhavna Jasra, the artist behind this masterpiece. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Thank you my dearest @bhavnajasra immortalising our love forever! This will always be most special and you will always be remembered very fondly by us #Myfathands hahaha , @zaid_darbar hoping our kids get your beautiful hands , hahah !” Take a look at the picture below:

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar started dating a couple of months back. The news of their wedding was confirmed by the father of the groom, Ismail Darbar in September. Later, the actress took to Instagram to announce their wedding. She wrote, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid.”

Take a look at Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s pictures from their wedding ceremony. Needless to say, the couple looks dreamy in their wedding outfits.

The actress had previously shared an animated video on Instagram, which detailed her love story with Zaid Darbar. The video highlights their relationship, which blossomed during the lockdown period. She also shared that the two bumped into each other during the lockdown as they shopped for groceries and hit it off instantly. The couple began texting each other and their dates included long drives and Zoom calls.

