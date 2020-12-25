Finally, it is December 25th, and our excitement levels are hight AF! Yes also because it is Christmas but mainly because our tinsel town diva Guahar Khan is all set to walk down the aisle with beau Zaid Darbar.

Gauahar is all set to become the bride as she’s gearing up for her D-Day. After 3-day wedding festivities, Ms Khan can’t wait to become Mrs Darbar and say ‘Qubool Hai’ to Zaid. If not physically, the gorgeous couple is making sure that we all be a part of their festivities through their Instagram stories. And with what we can see, it is so much fun!

But, obviously, everyone is curious and desperately waiting to see what Gauahar Khan’s wedding lehenga looks like. We know even you want to know all about it. Well, the diva has raised the excitement level by sharing a glimpse of the making of her bridal lehenga.

Sharing the making video of her lehenga, Gauahar Khan wrote, “Can’t wait”. Speaking of her lehenga making video, the actress has chosen a shade of pastel with motif work. Pastels are so in right now, and we are sure that Gauahar will look nothing less than a princess in this royal colour. While we are yet to get a proper look at her lehenga, we can’t wait to see Gauahar making for a stunning bride wearing this dazzling lehenga. Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, pictures and videos from Gauahar and Zaid’s haldi, Mehendi and sangeet ceremony are all over the internet. At the sangeet night, Bollywood renowned musician stole everyone’s heart as he along with his wife, son and to-be daughter-in-law crooned Tadap Tadap Ke song from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Check out the video below:

How excited are you to see Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar as the newlyweds? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and keep

reading Koimoi for more such updates.

