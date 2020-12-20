For Gauahar Khan, her Happily Ever After with Zaid Darbar started during lockdown, and the actress has shared a glimpse of their love story in an animated video.

Advertisement

Gauahar’s Instagram video features a caricature version of the couple. The video narrates their love story, with the tunes and sounds of the cover version of the song, “Best day of my life”.

Advertisement

“Jab we Met @zaid_darbar #6daystogo #GazabKaHaiDin,” Gauahar Khan wrote with the short video.

The animated video shows how Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar connected over messages, and termed that it was not love at first sight but love at first beep.

The video highlights their relationship, which blossomed during lockdown period. They started out as friends and went on grocery shopping, and fell in love while exchanging texts, and enjoyed dates.

The summary of the video which Gauahar Khan posted read: “What started as a lockdown ritual, turned into love at first beep. Quarantine drives and parking garages is what date night looked look like! No matter the distance, we’ve always found ourselves closer together. And when all words failed, he sealed the deal with a song. We can’t wait to spend our lives with love, laughter and most importantly good food.”

Gauahar is all set to get married to music composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid on December 25.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor To Unite With Vijay Sethupathi In A ‘Never Seen Before Role’ For Raj & DK’s Upcoming Web Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube