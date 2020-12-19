Whenever someone takes Sushant Singh Rajput’s name, the first picture that comes into my mind is that of him smiling. His infectious smile was priceless, and I am sure it is not only me but most of you must be going back to his social media profile or watching his movies just to see that smile. But, one person who we think would have been one of the most affected was Ankita Lokhande.

Advertisement

Ankita dated Sushant for almost 6 years, and we all have seen them being inseparable. There was a time when we could not imagine Ankita without Sushant. Although they separated after 6 years, they did not have any bitterness for each other. Even after SSR’s demise, Ankita proved that she actually still cares for the late actor and his family.

Advertisement

Today we bring to you 5 of Ankita Lokhande’s posts which will prove that she is still close to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita’s Emotional Tribute To SSR On Zee Rishtey Awards 2020

We bet you will not be able to control your tears after having a look at this performance of Ankita Lokhande. This performance will take you back to the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ days, and you will witness the love story of Archana and Manav once again. Who would think of giving a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on such a big platform unless you cared or loved him?

Remembering SSR’s Mother

Ankita Lokhande respects Sushant Singh Rajput’s family even today. The way she stood with SSR‘s father and sisters after his demise was commendable. Well, this picture of her holding a photo frame of Sushant’s late mother proves that she was attached to his family too and still is.

Saving Sushant From False Accusations

A lot of theories popped out on how actually did Sushant Singh Rajput die? If you guys remember, there was a time when SSR was termed as claustrophobic all across. Ankita silenced everyone by sharing this memorable clip of the late actor sitting in an aircraft and happily testing his knowledge of flying. Standing by your loved ones like a rock is a very big quality, and Ankita made sure she did so even after Sushant’s demise.

An Emotional Poem Bundled With Sushant Para-Gliding

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput both loved travelling, and it was evident from the pictures they used to share when they were dating. In this beautiful video we can see Sushant enjoying the para-gliding, but that’s not why Ankita shared this post. It’s because of the beautiful poem penned by the fan which not only touched her heart but will also touch your heart too.

Fulfilling SSR’s Wish & Remembering Him

Ankita Lokhande made sure that she fulfilled Sushant Singh Rajput’s wish of planting trees in her own way. The actress, with a smile and with her pet Hatchi by her side made sure that she inspires everyone to plant trees. It was her way of remembering Sushant, and we absolutely adore her!

Must Read: Pankaj Tripathi On The Language Used In Mirzapur: “There Is No Need To Go Overboard”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube