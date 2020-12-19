While many actors across the globe had a dry spell of releases in 2020, Pankaj Tripathi enjoyed great success. The actor had multiple releases this year including Gunjan Saxena, Mirzapur 2 and Ludo. He will soon feature in the web series Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors and Shakeela co-starring Richa Chadha.

Advertisement

The actor recently got candid and opened up about the language being used in the Mirzapur series. Read on to know what he said below.

Advertisement

While in conversation with Spotboye, Pankaj Tripathi opened up about the filthy language and trigger-happy characters in the Mirzapur franchise. He said, “I don’t judge my characters. But I agree with you, there is no need to go overboard. Filthy language is not the only way to get noticed.”

Adding further, Pankaj Tripathi said, “If you noticed, among all the characters in Mirzapur my character Kaleen Bhaiyya uttered the least number of gaalis. This is not to say I am distancing myself from the content. I stand by my projects no matter how they are received. But let me tell, I am changing my strategy as an actor now. I am no longer playing aggressive violent characters for some time. No gangster character and crime thrillers in 2021.”

Talking about his responsibility towards his fans after delivering so many hits, the actor said, “Now I’ve reached a stage where people tell me they stop watching a trailer after I’ve appeared in it and that they make note to see a film or series that features me in the cast. It does put a huge responsibility on me. Izzat banaane mein saalon lag jaate hai, gawaane mein ek pal lagta hai(it takes years to gain respect and a moment to lose it).”

Recently Pankaj Tripathi spoke about his role in Shakeela saying, “I had a great time essaying the role and it was something that I haven’t tried or done before.” He added that the story, while entertaining people will also make them think of the double standard, we have regarding certain characters. (Inputs from IANS)

We agree with what you say, Pankaj Tripathi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor To Shoot For Luv Ranjan Film & Kabir Singh Director’s ‘Animal’ Back To Back Next Year?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube