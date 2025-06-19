Criminal Justice S4 OTT Verdict (Week 3): Pankaj Tripathi Nails 3 Massive Records

Pankaj Tripathi has done the unthinkable with his courtroom drama Criminal Justice Season 4, roaring with numbers like never. In three weeks, the show will have a total of 24 million views on JioHotstar, and it is still not surrendering, as the last episode finally arrived on Thursday!

Surpasses Last Season’s Viewership!

The fourth season of the courtroom drama has surpassed the total viewership of the last season. Titled Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, the third season of the courtroom drama garnered a total viewership of 23 million views when it arrived in 2022.

Criminal Justice S4 OTT Verdict Week 3

Criminal Justice S4 managed to garner a massive 5.3 million views in its third week, taking the top spot in the list of most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of June 9 – June 15, 2025, with estimates based on audience research by Ormax.

Criminal Justice S4 Nails Three Records!

Pankaj Tripathi has nailed three major records in three weeks of streaming on Jio Hotstar!

Most Watched Show For Three Consecutive Weeks!

The fourth season of the courtroom drama has consistently grabbed the top spot in the list of the most-watched shows of the week for three consecutive weeks! Till now, only The Legend Of Hanuman S6 has claimed the top spot for three weeks non-stop! However, Pankaj Tripathi’s show needs to maintain the pace for another week to break Aashram Season 3’s 4-week top spot record!

Most Watched Show Of 2025 On JioHotstar!

Criminal Justice S4 is now the most-watched web series of 2025 on JioHotstar. In fact, it has also surpassed the total viewership of the most-watched show on JioHotstar in 2024 as well. It was Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar that garnered 16 million views in its lifetime.

Enters Top 10 Most Viewed Web Shows Post-COVID!

Criminal Justice S4 is now the tenth most-viewed web series post-COVID in India. It would be interesting to see if it seals the spot or grows further.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed web series in India post-COVID.

Farzi: 37.1 Million Aashram S3 Part 2: 35.3 Million Rudra: Edge Of Darkness: 35.2 Million Aashram S3 Part 1: 34.3 Million Mirzapur S2: 32.5 Million Mirzapur S3: 30.8 Million Panchayat S2: 29.6 Million The Night Manager: 28.6 Million Panchayat S3: 28.2 Million Criminal Justice S4: 24 Million

Criminal Justice S4 OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 8.4 Million

Week 2: 10.3 Million

Week 3: 5.3 Million

Total: 24 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jaat OTT Verdict (Week 2): Sunny Deol Pushes Salman Khan’s Sikandar Down In Most Viewed Bollywood Films Of 2025 On Netflix!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News