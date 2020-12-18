Anurag Basu’s latest film Ludo directly released on Netflix last month and received rave reviews from critics as well as netizens. Those who watched the film had high words to say about it especially the storytelling of Basu and the dialogues.

The filmmaker recently opened up about the success of Ludo and also about why it’s more fun to make original films compared to remakes.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Anurag Basu opened up about the appreciation the film has received and said, “This is what every maker wants. I was a little anxious as it was my first time with a direct-to-OTT release. It’s all been good, and the response is increasing every day,”

The filmmaker who has made many critically acclaimed films like Life In A Metro, Barfi, Jagga Jasoos etc talked about why he hasn’t made remakes in his career ever. “There are many directors like me who don’t make remakes. When you have a story to tell, or an idea, it’s better to attempt that, because making a remake makes it easier, and faster, you can churn out more films. You don’t have to write a screenplay as your structure is ready. But there’s no fun, we thrive on creating something new when we go on set,” he said.

Ludo released on Netflix despite theatres re-opening in India from Oct 15. When asked if he and producers attempted to get the film released in cinemas, he said, “Not really, with the number of people coming to theatres being very less. The decision for OTT was taken way back in August. We thought it would take a year for normal footfall in theatres, and didn’t want to wait that long.”

However, he adds that if he knew the film won’t release in theatres, he would have made it differently. Anurag said, “We write the story and structure keeping the interval in mind, I would have made Ludo a little different if it was direct for OTT, but we had already shot so no regrets.”

Ludo stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Asha Negi, Rohit Saraf and others.

