The coronavirus pandemic put a spanner in the schedules of many films. The latest to be suffering because of it is the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. As per early reports, Aamir Khan and Saif Ali Khan were all set to collaborate once again with this film – but now it looks like it isn’t happening. In case you didn’t know, the Khan’s last shared screen-space in Dil Chahta Hai 19 years ago.

While the actor didn’t sign any dotted line, reports stated that both actors had verbally greenlighted the suspense thriller. They were supposed to start shooting for the film in March this year, but things went for a toss with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

As reported by Peepingmoon, the future of Vikram Vedha remake is uncertain now as Aamir Khan has backed out of the project. Though there was no official announcement was made regarding Aamir being a part of it, reports state that a verbal agreement was in place between the star and the makers.

The site reported that the apparent reason behind him leaving the film is because Aamir Khan wasn’t satisfied with the script. A source told them that the actor wanted the remake to be top-notch, but the final screenplay was disappointing. Well, he is called a perfectionist for a reason.

Early this year, Saif Ali Khan confirmed that he had been approached for the Vikram Vedha remake. Talking about it to Mumbai Mirror in January, the actor said, “I’ve been approached, but not to play the bad guy. It’s too early to talk about it, but it’s the film I’m most looking forward to.”

Vikram Vedha was a Tamil suspense thriller that dealt with the subject of good and evil which released in 2017. The neo-noir crime thriller is inspired by the tales of Raja Vikramaditya and the spirit Betaal.

Since Aamir Khan is now no longer a part of the Vikram Vedha remake, we wonder if he will now begin work for his next, Mogul. This biopic is based on the life of Gulshan Kumar.

