Bollywood movies have time and again romanticised the way a girl and boy’s first meeting is supposed to be. It is not only us, but even the stars themselves feel this way and are no different. Well, would you believe it that Kareena Kapoor Khan too is so filmy and her first meeting with Saif Ali Khan was straight out of a Bollywood film?

The actress, who is expecting her second child with Saif has been working through her pregnancy and is currently shooting for her chat show What Women Want. Varun Dhawan appeared as a guest in a recent episode, and he and Kareena discussed dating, relationships, marriage and much more. It was during this chat that Kareena talked about the filmy romantic scene that played out in her head when she met Saif for the first time.

Varun Dhawan told Kareena Kapoor Khan that when he used to date, he would imagine his first meeting with the girls as a romantic scene. He described it as, “your eyes cross paths, and there is a little bit of attraction.” Kareena then asked if he imagined ‘eyes meeting, romantic song and hair flying,’ to which Varun said, “In my head. I don’t think the girls were that filmy, but in my head, a Hindi film was playing for sure.”Kareena also admitted she imagined a movie scene in her head when she met Saif Ali Khan. “You and I both have grown up in that same kind of space, where we are continuously in a high-speed shot. It happened with me and Saif. Saif will never…it’s not in his head.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that Saif Ali Khan is more into Hollywood films and scenes like these don’t run in his head, but when she met Saif for the first time, she imagined Main Hoon Na’s ‘saree flying scene’ which featured Sushmita Sen. “And I was in Main Hoon Na, like that Sushmita sari flying. That’s why I said we both are quite similar,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which also stars Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. It was supposed to release this Christmas, but it was postponed. It is now scheduled to release on Christmas next year.

