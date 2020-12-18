Kartik Aaryan is in the best phase of his career as film after films and the good ones are coming his way. While the actor gears up to begin his next Dhamaka, there is a dhamakedaar news in store for his fans. If the grapevine is to believed, Kartik after acing the boy next door genre is all set to don a superhero avatar. Aaryan as per reports has bagged a superhero project titled phantom and below is all you need to know about the same. Read on.

Seems like Bollywood is fast approaching the superhero arena. With Ranbir Kapoor already bringing Brahmastra, Katrina leading a superhero flick for Netflix and Hrithik working on Krrish 4, Phantom turns out to be 4th awaited project that stars Kartik in the lead and a superhero.

As per Filmfare, Kartik Aaryan has signed his first-ever superhero film and is all set to wear the cape. What is more exciting is the filmmaker associated. Vasan Bala who last gave us Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota is directing the film. Titled Phantom, the movie is an adaption of a book by the same name.

Kartik Aaryan’s Phantom is set in a fictional country called Bangalla. As per the report, this is the place from where the Ghost Who Walks operates. The Kartik starrer is all set to have the actor do some top-notch action and give inspirational monologues. There is no update on who will play the female lead, or even if there is one. We are waiting for more.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with his Ram Madhvani directorial Dhamaka. The thriller reportedly stars Aaryan as a journalist. Set in an office for the major screen time, the film is being currently shot in Mumbai. Aaryan last week left for the shoot and even announced the same on his social media front. Talking about the female lead, we exclusively informed you how Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to star alongside the Love Aaj Kal actor.

