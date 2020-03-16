Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Director To Direct The Hindi Adaptation Of The Phantom

Vasan Bala who directed the 2018’s fresh action entertainer Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is all set to direct the Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film The Phantom which was directed by Simon Wincer.

The Phantom was based on Lee Falk’s comic strip The Phantom by King features. The film was about the guy Kit Walker who is the latest in a line of heroes known as The Phantom and travels to New York to stop a criminal from getting the ultimate power. The film was released on June 7, 1996.

Vasan Bala’s last outing Mard ko Dard Nahi Hota had star kid Abhimanyu Dassani and Radhika Madan in the lead roles. The film failed to do the numbers at the box office but did manage to get critical acclaim.

According to a report in Filmfare, the sources said that the film is set to go on floors by mid of this year. The cast of the film hasn’t been finalized yet but it will be announced soon. It is being produced by Ronnie Screvwala.

