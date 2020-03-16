From Chutney, Ahalya To Devi – 5 Short Films On YouTube You Should Watch Right Away

The digital space in India is flourishing with time and cinema lovers are rejoicing it. While not everyone has access to OTT platforms, YouTube plays a major role. Recently we saw Kajol starring in a short film Devi and it went viral in no time. As we appreciate the amazing content that Devi is, here are the five short films that you need to watch on YouTube right away and experience the power of storytelling in a limited time frame. Also, it’s free!

Chutney

Starring Tisca Chopra, Rasika Duggal and Adil Hussain, Chutney is a suspense film like no other. When an enraged wife decides to warn her husband’s lover, she sits down to narrate a story and the end will leave you shattered. Produced by Tisca, catch Chutney right here:

Interior Café Night

What happens when two people, once a couple meet coincidently in a café they parted ways years ago? What led to their separation? Can they still be the same? Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shernaz Patel, Shweta Prasad and Naveen Kasturia, is a story of lost love that was. Directed by Adhiraj Bose, this will remind you of your loved ones.

Ahalya

Based on the mythological story of Ahalya, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starring Radhika Apte in the lead, this short film is a new take on the story. When a police officer comes to investigate a missing case, he falls for a enchantingly beautiful Radhika who plays the wife of a much older professor. When his lust for her escalates, things take a twist. Witness for yourself.

Devi

The most recent one and much spoken about, Devi stars Kajol Devgn, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shivani Raghuvansi, and Shruti Haasan. The film is set in a metaphorical house that consists of ladies from different strata of the society but have gone through similar suffering. What happens when there is an addition in this already full and diverse house? And what have they actually gone through? Catch it right below.

Juice

Best for the last, Shefali Shah’s short film Juice is one of the best answers to the patriarchal and orthodox mentality that to date exits. The film portrays how a homemaker does the thankless job without complaining even once about the hardship she goes through. The film builds up for the end reveal of what happens when she demands the respect that she deserves.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!