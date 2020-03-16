OMG! Ranbir Kapoor Kissing Alia Bhatt In This Throwback Picture Alongside Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora Is Love Overdose

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sent fans in a tizzy ever since they made their first appearance together in Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception with Anand Ahuja in 2018. now in a viral throwback picture, Ranbir is seen giving a sweet kiss to Alia Bhatt, who just turned 27, has gone viral on social media.

In the photo, Ranbir can be seen giving a peck on Alia’s cheek and in the background, Arjun Kapoor can be seen holding Malaika Arora close.

According to celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani the picture was shared by philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla.

“#natashapoonawalla posted this picture of #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #malaikaarora and #arjunkapoor and mentioned New York,” Bhayani captioned the image. And we can’t stop gushing over the exceptional cuteness of the love birds in the picture. Meanwhile, though Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have not officially confirmed their relationship, they do not shy away from showing their love through PDA and social media posts.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will next be seen in “Brahmastra“. The fantasy trilogy also stars Amitabh Bachchan and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. Meanwhile Alia also has a slew of other films including RRR, Takht and Sadak 2 among others.

