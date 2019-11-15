Brahmastra: Details About Shah Rukh Khan’s Character In Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor Starrer REVEALED

Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt is one of the most anticipated films currently. The movie is already grand in its scale but the addition of Shah Rukh Khan’s name to the film has made it even grander. Shah Rukh Khan is said to play a cameo role in the film and he even shot for it yesterday.

Today, we bring you the details of his role in the film. A report in Mumbai Mirror revealed that SRK had resumed shooting for his scene in Brahmastra as he had already shot for the film earlier. The report revealed that SRK had shot for his cameo for three consecutive days and had to take a break to attend the Kolkata International Film Festival.

Last night, the actor returned to the sets to resume the shoot and was accompanied by a wrestler-turned-actor named Saurav Gurjar. Saurav essays one of the antagonists in Brahmastra and we wonder what role will SRK play. Elaborating more on SRK’s cameo, the source told to the portal, “It’s a VFX-driven character and SRK has been shooting against a green screen. While most of the actors find it difficult to adapt to this technique, he breezed his way through, having worked in films like Ra. One, Fan and Zero which were heavy in visual effects.”

Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan has given around eight days for the film’s shoot. He plays a pivotal role in the film and he is expected to wrap up by this weekend.

Talking about the film, it also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkenki in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharam Productions. The film is slated for an early Summer 2020 release.

