Vishal has treated fans with his decade-old film, Madha Gaja Raja, and the response has been good so far. The action comedy surpassed its Sankranti competitor, Vanangaan, by a huge margin on the opening day. It continued its stronghold at the box office on Monday. Scroll below for the day 2 update!

Continues its good run on Monday

Madha Gaja Raja was released in theatres on January 12, 2025. It made a good box office debut, earning 3 crores on day 1. As per Sacnilk, it remained on similar lines on the second day as it added another 3 crore to the kitty. The Pongal pre-celebrations had begun across the Tamil regions, and the footfalls witnessed an upward trend during the evening and night shows.

Today marks the initiation of Pongal, one of the biggest occasions in the South. The footfalls will remain good over the next three days, and amid the good word of mouth, Madha Gaja Raja will make the most of the celebrations.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 3 crores

Day 2: 3 crores*

Total: 6 crores

Madha Gaja Raja vs Vanangaan

As previously reported, Vishal starrer remained almost 244% higher than Vanangaan, which had minted only 0.90 crores on its opening day. On day 2, Arun Vijay’s film showed slight growth as it added another 1.15 crores to the kitty. The two-day total at the box office stood at 2.05 crores, which is less than the opening day of Madha Gaja Raja.

All in all, Sundar C’s directorial is currently 192% higher than Vanangaan, when the two-day total of both Pongal releases are compared.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

As per multiple reports, Madha Gaja Raja is made on a budget of 15 crores. This includes production, cast salary as well as advertisement costs.

Vishal’s film has already recovered 40% of the budget. At this pace, it could revive the entire cost in the Pongal week itself.

