From Tollywood, the final release of Sankranti has arrived in theatres. Yes, we’re talking about Sankranthiki Vasthunam, starring Venkatesh in the lead role. Compared to Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj, this Venkatesh starrer is going to be the biggest surprise this festive season. Already, day 1 pre-sales have stunned everyone, and now, it is all set for a rocking start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed prediction report!

For every film, no matter how small or big, the pre-release promotional material is very important, especially the trailer. In the case of this Anil Ravipudi directorial, the trailer hit the right chords of the audience. On top of that, the songs turned out to be chartbusters. Automatically, it managed to build a solid hype around itself. Also, the action comedy genre is preferred among the family audience during the festive season.

Apart from the above-mentioned positive factors, the duo of Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh is enough to attract footfalls. For those who don’t know, they have delivered box office winners like F2: Fun and Frustration and F3. With several things working in favor, Sankranthiki Vasthunam pulled off an impressive pre-sales worth 12 crore+ for the opening day.

In the advance booking itself, Sankranthiki Vasthunam registered an occupancy of around 50%. With favorable reviews and word-of-mouth flowing in, the footfalls are expected to see a big spike throughout the day. With a show count of over 3,000 across the country, the film will shine at the Indian box office, heading for 21-24 crore net on day 1.

With 21-24 crores, the film will register the biggest opening day for Victory Venkatesh at the Indian box office. For those who don’t know, F3 holds the record of being Venky’s biggest opener, with a collection of 15.60 crore net. Today, it will be dethroned comfortably.

