Moana 2’s weekend actuals came in higher than previously reported. It has not only surpassed Despicable Me 4’s $969.4 million global haul but also beaten Oppenheimer’s collection as one of the top 10 highest-grossing films post-COVID. Scroll below for the deets.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was released in 2023 and was the third highest-grossing film of the year. The Oscar-winning movie collected $977 million in its global run, making it the ninth highest-grossing film post-COVID. The Disney sequel has been keeping up good momentum at the cinemas despite facing worthy competition.

The movie surpassed Toy Story 4’s domestic haul of $434 million during this weekend and became the seventh highest-grossing animation of all time at the US box office. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Moana 2 collected a strong $6.5 million on the seventh three-day weekend, taking the domestic cume to $434.9 million. The report claimed it is eyeing a $465 million to $475 million run in the United States.

Now, the weekend actuals for the film’s overseas gross are here, and it came in higher. The Disney sequel collected $11.6 million across over 53 markets in its seventh weekend. Therefore, the film’s international cume stands at $555.4 million, and allied to the domestic cume of $434.9 million, the global gross mounted to a staggering $990.3 million. It is now around $10 million away from the $1 billion milestone. It will achieve that mark next week.

Moana 2 has, therefore, surpassed Oppenheimer’s global haul. The 2023 blockbuster collected $977 million, and the Moana sequel is now the ninth highest-grossing film post-COVID. It was released in theatres on November 29.

More about Moana 2 –

The synopsis reads, “After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Rachel House, and Alan Tudyk reprised their roles from the previous film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Bareilly Ki Barfi Re-Release Box Office: Only 5.70 Crores Away From Rewriting Its Fate With A ‘Hit’ Verdict!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News