Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s 2017 romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi enjoyed a good run at the box office. Starring Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, and Ayushmann Khurrana, it was a plus affair. The history may soon be recreated as the film is set for a re-release. Scroll below for all the updates!

Many Bollywood films have been making their way back to the theatres. Veer Zara, Rockstar, Tumbbad, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai were recently re-released in theatres. The makers have now officially announced the re-run of Bareilly Ki Barfi. Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, and Rajkummar Rao starrer is returning to theatres during Valentine’s week on February 7, 2024.

OG Box Office Collection

Bareilly Ki Barfi made a decent start at the box office with 2.42 crores on the opening day. The word-of-mouth was quite favorable, which helped boost the footfalls at the ticket windows. In its lifetime run, the romantic comedy-drama co-starring Pankaj Tripathi earned 34.30 crores.

Re-Release Potential

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s directorial was made on an estimated budget of 20 crores. If it earns a total of 5.70 crores in its re-release, the total box office collections would go to 40 crores. With earnings double its budget, Bareilly Ki Barfi will officially be declared a hit at the Indian box office.

Highest-grossing re-releases in India

In order to enter the list of top 5 highest-grossing re-releases of all time in India, it must earn more than 11.50 crores and beat Laila Majnu.

Take a look at the top 5 re-release earnings in India below:

Tumbbad – 37.34 crores

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: 15.72 crores

Ghilli – 26.50 crores

Sholay 3D – 13 crores

Laila Majnu – 11.50 crores

Only time will tell if Bareilly Ki Barfi will be a huge surprise like Tumbbad or be a disappointment like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

