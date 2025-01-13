The Malayalam action-thriller Identity starring Tovino Thomas in the lead role is witnessing a decent run at the box office. However, the film is yet to recover its budget and might lose out on the hit tag. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 11th day.

Identity Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the India net collection of the film comes to 9.5 crores. At the same time, the gross collection stands at 11.21 crores. The movie has earned around 5.1 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The Tovino Thomas starrer’s worldwide collection now comes to 16.31 crores. The film is witnessing a positive word of mouth but needs a more upward graph in the collection to secure the hit tag and also to recover its budget.

Identity Yet To Recover Its Budget

The Tovino Thomas starrer is mounted at a limited budget of 12 crore. It is just 3 crores away from recovering its budget and it might be able to achieve the same with a boost in the collection. With its current India net collection of 9b.5 crores, the film has managed to recover 79% of its budget. However, to achieve the hit tag, it needs more than 20 crores which seems challenging given the slow pace of the film. The movie has also been defeated by the Asif Ali starrer Rekhachithram to become the first hit of Mollywood in 2025. The latter recovered its entire budget in just three days of its release with a total India net collection of 11.36 crore despite being released later than Identity.

About The Film

Identity has been directed by Akhil Paul. Apart from Tovino Thomas, it also stars Trisha Krishnan, Mandira Bedi, Vinay Rai and Aju Varghese in the lead role. The music has been composed by Jakes Bejoy.

