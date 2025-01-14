Victory Venkatesh is all set to make a smashing comeback at the Indian box office. Last year, he had a big Sankranti release in the form of Saindhav, which unfortunately failed to make any mark at ticket windows. Now, after a year, the veteran Tollywood star is back with a bang, as day 1 advance booking for Sankranthiki Vasthunam has ended on a high note. Surprisingly, the final numbers are higher than Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj.

The successful combo of Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh is back, and the trade is pinning high expectations from their latest Tollywood entertainer, considering their past winning record. While the film is a regular commercial potboiler, its chartbuster music album has made a major difference and has helped attract a solid start.

As per the final advance booking update, Sankranthiki Vasthunam sold tickets worth an impressive 12.40 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1. This includes a sale of 4.80 lakh+ tickets. Such a huge ticket sale is mostly backed by Andhra Pradesh, which sold tickets worth 6.58 crore gross. Telangana’s 4.50 crore gross follows it.

Among cities, Hyderabad is at the top with day 1 advance booking worth a whopping 3.55 crore gross and an occupancy of 83%. It is followed by Bengaluru, with a pre-sales of almost 1 crore gross. The overall occupancy for the film is around 50% in pre-sales alone, suggesting a massive start at the Indian box office.

Also, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has comfortably crossed Balayya’s Daaku Maharaaj, which closed its opening day pre-sales at 9.10 crore gross. So, the Venkatesh starrer scored 36% higher pre-sales than Balayya’s Sankranti release. Overall, among Tollywood Sankranti releases, this biggie has scored second-best pre-sales at the Indian box office. Ram Charan’s Game Changer is at the top with 31.60 crore gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

