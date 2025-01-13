After a decent opening weekend, all eyes were on how Game Changer would fair on its first Monday. The release of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer has coincided with Sankranti 2025, and it is expected to make the most of the festive holidays. Scroll below for the latest update at the Hindi box office on day 4.

Suffers an unexpected dip!

Shankar’s directorial is performing the best in the Hindi belt. In fact, it is contributing to over 50% of the total collections in all languages. On the first Monday, Game Changer added earnings in the range of 3-3.5 crores to the kitty. It witnessed a drop of 65-59% compared to the opening day of 8.64 crores.

Ideally, Game Changer should have at least brought in earnings over 5 crores. Lohri is being celebrated in certain parts of the country, and the partial holiday should have improved the footfall. However, that is not the case here.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in the Hindi language below:

Day 1: 8.64 crores

Day 2: 8.43 crores

Day 3: 9.52 crores

Day 4: 3-3.50 crores (estimates)

The overall 4-day total at the Hindi box office will now stand somewhere between 29.59-30.09 crores. Tomorrow marks the Sankranti holiday, which should witness some boost in the collections. Here’s hoping Ram Charan & Kiara Advani starrer revives itself with some good ticket sales.

Game Changer vs Devara Day 4

After a good opening weekend, Jr NTR’s Devara has faced a fall of over 60% at the Hindi box office. It minted around 4 crores on its first Monday. Similar is the case with Game Changer, which has brought in slightly lower collections.

