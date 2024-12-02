Kollywood star Ajith Kumar will entice fans with two ambitious projects: Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. The teaser for the former was released recently and received a fairly positive response from fans. However, it was speculated that Good Bad Ugly would be released earlier on Pongal’s occasion, while Vidaamuyarchi will witness a summer release. But, it was revealed that Vidaamuyarchi is headed for a Pongal release on January 10, 2025. Now, the latest reports suggest that this is due to the film’s OTT deal.

According to the news report in Track Tollywood, Netflix has bought the streaming rights for Vidaamuyarchi for a staggering amount, which is not precisely known. This arrangement with the OTT streaming giant has led the makers to release the Ajith Kumar starrer on Pongal’s occasion.

The report further stated that in recent times, it is the OTT platforms who are deciding the release date of the movies with whom they strike an ambitious deal depending on their slots. The deal between Vidaamuyarchi and Netflix is an earnest one, and the reports suggest that the latter would have canceled the arrangement if the film had not reached the Pongal release date.

The report further stated that the last schedule of Vidaamuyarchi will be completed by mid-December, and Ajith Kumar is also keen that the film releases before Good Bad Ugly. Meanwhile, the teaser of the movie has managed to impress the audience, with some also comparing the visuals and the color grading to the likes of Breaking Bad. The teaser kept the intrigue and mystery surrounding the film’s plot intact.

Vidaamuyarchi has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Apart from Ajith Kumar, it also stars Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav in the lead role. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

