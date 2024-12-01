Keerthy Suresh recently announced that she will soon tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil. It was later revealed that the couple plans to get married in Goa, with festivities on December 11th and 12th. New reports from The Times of India now suggest that Keerthy Suresh will have not only one but two wedding ceremonies. The Baby John actress will marry according to Hindu and Christian traditions, resulting in two ceremonies.

Keerthy Suresh & Antony Thattil Will Have Both Hindu & Christian Weddings

Considering their different faiths, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil have decided to have two weddings: one with Hindu customs and the second with Christian traditions. According to a TOI report, the couple will have a Hindu wedding ceremony on the morning of December 12th.

For the occasion, Keerthy will be sporting a Madisar sari. The guests have also been requested to arrive in traditional silk kurtas and vetti. The event will be followed by a Church ceremony, with the couple exchanging their vows during sunset. Keerthy and Antony have decided on a soft pastel and beige theme for the second ceremony.

The two weddings will be followed by an after-party at a casino, where Keerthy and Antony will have a blast with their close family and friends. The pre-wedding festivities will take place on December 10th. The Sangeet is scheduled for the morning of December 11th.

Keerthy Suresh And Antony Thattil Have Been Dating For 15 Years

Antony and Keerthy have been together for 15 years. Keerthy, who is making her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in Baby John, confirmed her relationship with Antony earlier this week. At the time, she posted a picture of herself with the Dubai-based entrepreneur on Instagram and wrote, “15 years and counting. It has always been. AntoNY x KEerthy.”

A few days later, Keerthy announced to the media that she would be getting married to Antony in December. “I am getting married next month. That is why I came for the darshan of Srivaru. The wedding will take place in Goa,” she said.

