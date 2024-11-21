The first song from Varun Dhawan’s highly-anticipated movie, Baby John, is to be released soon! The buzz surrounding the film has been electrifying ever since the first announcement and teaser release. The excitement among fans has further intensified as the makers have revealed their plans to release the first song from the movie. Titled Nain Matakka, the track will be released on November 25, 2024.

Produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande, Nain Matakka from Baby John will be the ultimate dance anthem. The song also marks the first-ever collaboration between global sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, aka Dhee. Irshad Kamil penned the track, and S. Thaman provided the music.

Nain Matakka is a foot-tapping, peppy number that showcases the sizzling on-screen chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. The magic of Diljit’s voice, combined with an electrifying beat, will likely elevate the song to instant hit status! Dhee, too, adds her magic like no other. She is one of the most streamed Australian singers and composers.

The film’s teaser has already given viewers a glimpse of the gripping action and high-octane entertainment awaiting audiences, and the music will only add to the excitement. Starring Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, and Wamiqa Gabbi, Baby John is a blockbuster in the making. The movie will also mark the highly anticipated Hindi debut of Keerthy Suresh.

Presented by Jio Studios in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, Baby John is a production of A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios. The film will be released on December 25, 2024.

